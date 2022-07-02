Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

