ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $506,839.28 and $98.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.23 or 1.00027298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00041967 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

