PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $17.80 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $482,752.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00276834 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.23 or 0.02067629 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006227 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

