Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 869,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

