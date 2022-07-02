Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.93.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

