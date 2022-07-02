PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PYPL stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

