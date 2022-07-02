PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.22. 38,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,590,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

