Peet DeFi (PTE) 1-Day Volume Tops $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00694117 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using US dollars.

