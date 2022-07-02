Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

