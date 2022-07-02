Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,190 shares of company stock worth $189,783 over the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

