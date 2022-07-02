PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PFSI opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.42%.

In other news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $1,695,111. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

