Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.70

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 1030259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

