Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 442,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

