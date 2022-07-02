Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $174.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

