Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 86,595 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,595 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 6.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.
Shares of FIXD opened at $46.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.
