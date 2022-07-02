Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $396.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

