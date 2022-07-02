Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on the stock.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 109.10 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The firm has a market cap of £568.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

