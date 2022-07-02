PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Announces $0.12 Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $36.48 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $80.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 38.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PhenixFIN will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber bought 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,664.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Lorber bought 12,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $481,295.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,643.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

