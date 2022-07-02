Phoenixcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $348.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $769,773.18 and $348.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.40 or 1.00093323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00042237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00222419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00243322 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00115914 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,618,768 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

