Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $313,048.46 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Phore has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $313,048.46 and approximately $540.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,252,730 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.