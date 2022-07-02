Pinkcoin (PINK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $361,301.23 and $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00220599 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00437639 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,795,166 coins and its circulating supply is 436,534,730 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

