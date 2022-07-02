Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 976.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Pinterest worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

