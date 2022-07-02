Piper Sandler Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $127.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

