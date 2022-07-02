Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 97.1% in June

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.24.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

About Piraeus Financial (Get Rating)

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.