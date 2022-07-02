Plian (PI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,857.00

Plian (PI) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Plian has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $1,857.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.09 or 1.00027127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 902,423,430 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

