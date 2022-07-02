Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

