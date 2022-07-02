Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 47,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,058. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

