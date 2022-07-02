Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 47,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,058. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
