Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.78 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and approximately $375.94 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00035533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

