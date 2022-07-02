Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.3 days.

Pollard Banknote stock remained flat at $$16.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

