Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.29% of Pool worth $217,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL opened at $351.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

