Poolz Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $220,763.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006489 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $220,763.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00451530 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,330 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.