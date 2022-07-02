Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

