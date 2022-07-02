Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get Power Assets alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.