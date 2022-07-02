Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

PRDSY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

