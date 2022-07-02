Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.83.

PINC opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

