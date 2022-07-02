Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Lowered to C$137.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

