Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,591. Principal Millennials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Principal Millennials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

