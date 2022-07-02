Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $38.79. Approximately 249,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 93,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.