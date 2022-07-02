Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

