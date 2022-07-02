Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6,512.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,622 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 1.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

