ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 1.2%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €8.63 ($9.19) and last traded at €8.81 ($9.37). 1,319,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.91 ($9.48).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.03 and its 200 day moving average is €11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

