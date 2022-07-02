Prospect Resources Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.77 (ASX:PSC)

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Mark Wheatley 645,162 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. Also, insider Dev Shetty 1,000,000 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd.

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 10 square kilometers of granted mining lease located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

