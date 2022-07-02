Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

PLX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.58% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

