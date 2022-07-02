Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. 2,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

