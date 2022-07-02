Proton Price Reaches $0.0026 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Proton has a total market cap of $35.76 million and $1.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,253.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,497,301,335 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

