Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 14.3%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. 1,102,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 798,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 61,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 205,464 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

