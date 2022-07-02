Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading Down 14.3%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. 1,102,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 798,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 61,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 205,464 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
