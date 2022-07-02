Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 197.62 ($2.42), with a volume of 558293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.80 ($2.52).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.21).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £506.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.23. The company has a quick ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.23), for a total value of £30,384.39 ($37,276.89).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.