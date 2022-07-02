PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 48,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
