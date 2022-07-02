PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 48,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

