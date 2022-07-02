Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.42 million and $4,135.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

