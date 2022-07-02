Pundi X[new] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00146813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00803527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

